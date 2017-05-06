Father killed in Pitt. stabbing; daughter facing homicide charge

Police say that she told investigators that he "had to die"

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center internist was stabbed to death and his daughter faces a homicide charge.

Police and paramedics in Allegheny County were called to a Plum borough home shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday and found 69-year-old Anthony Nicassio stabbed.

Police said he and his wife were trying to take 27-year-old Christina Nicassio to a hospital when they allege she began speaking irrationally and grabbed a knife and he was stabbed during a struggle. Police allege that she told investigators that he “had to die.”

UPMC called him “a dedicated and skilled physician and who devoted his life to compassionate care of his patients.”

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a message left at a number listed for Nicassio wasn’t immediately returned.

