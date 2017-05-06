Helen “Louise” Gillespie Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Helen “Louise” Gillespie, age 72, of Salem, passed away at 4:05 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 2, 1944 in Marietta, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Stephanie Snee.

Louise worked for 41 years at Ventra in the paint department as an inspector and retired in 2015.

Louise was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. She loved camping, family cookouts, gambling and her dog, Buddy.

Her husband, Charles Avery Gillespie, Jr., whom she married August 10, 1963, preceded her in death on November 14, 2012.

Survivors include two daughters, Tammy (Tom) Godwin of East Liverpool and Sandy (Mike Fay) Stalnaker of Salem; six grandchildren, Brian, Heather and Kimberly Godwin, Jennifer Mann and Lauren and Joshua Stalnaker and eight great-grandchildren, Brandon, Benjamin and Brodie Godwin, Logan and Ari Upole, Grace Gardner, Avery Michaels and Grayson Madden.

A great-grandson, Cash Gardner, also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at the Faith Chapel Fellowship with Pastor Larry Paxson officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 9 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Please visit www.starkmemorial.com to send online condolences to the Gillespie family.



