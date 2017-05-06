Margaret J. Randolph Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Margaret J. Randolph, 70, of Bacon Avenue, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Randolph was born November 6, 1946 in Salem, a daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy Blake Garris and was a life resident of the area.

She had been employed at an area bank and later with Donnell Ford, Boardman as a title clerk, retiring in 2010.

She was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #467.

Mrs. Randolph is survived by her husband, Randy C. Randolph, at home; three sons, Gregory P. Anderson, Salineville, Clifford A. “Jr” Anderson, Medina and Michael A. Anderson, Salem and two stepdaughters, Ginger A. Cee, Columbiana and Angel M. Thompson, Lisbon. She also leaves two sisters, Paulette Creed, St. Cloud, Florida and Lugene Creed, Calabash, North Carolina; brother, Rick Garris, St. Cloud, Florida; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Caralyn Greskovich.

A burial will be held in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Funeral services will not be observed.

Arrangements were with the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home. Please visit www.oliver-linsley.com to send online condolences to Margaret’s family.



