Mary Ann Mangino Obituary

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Mary Ann Mangino, 81, of Neshannock Township, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2017 in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mary Ann was born May 11, 1935 in New Castle, a daughter of the late James and Irene Joseph Quinn.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1953 graduate of New Castle High School.

Her husband, Donald R. Mangino, whom she married August 14, 1953, preceded her in death on April 25, 1971.

She was first employed by the former G.C. Murphy Co. as a sales clerk and later, along with her husband, owned and operated Don’s Super Food Mart. Following 30 years of service, Mary Ann retired from the Lawrence County Housing Authority where she served as acting director and a manager.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Mary, Mother of Hope Parish, New Castle.

She enjoyed horse racing, playing cards with family and friends and playing the slots. Mary Ann loved being with her family and cherished the time she spent with them, particularly her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by a daughter, Tina Rodewalt and her husband, Dan, of New Castle; two sons, Michael Mangino and his wife, Mari, of Edinburg and Donald Mangino and his wife, Marilyn, of New Castle; two brothers, James Quinn and his wife, Phyllis, of Girard, Ohio and Thomas Quinn, of New Castle; a sister-in-law, Bernice Quinn, of Toledo, Ohio; five grandchildren, Maranda, Mallory, Donnie, Missena and Mikala Mangino and a great-granddaughter, Ava Bender.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Mangino; a brother, Fred Quinn; a sister, Janet Biddle and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Quinn.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrence Co. Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Rd, New Castle, Pennsylvania 16101.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle, Pennsylvania.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 in St. Mary’s Church in New Castle, with Rev. Frank Almade officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Castle.

Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to share online condolences to Mary’s family.



