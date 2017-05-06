Medena R. Hollis Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Medena R. Hollis, age 78, of Andover, Ohio, died Saturday, May 6, 2017 at her home.

She was born January 23, 1939 in Hartford, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Lahner) Whitmore.

A resident of Andover since 1969, Mrs. Hollis was formerly of Williamsfield and Orwell and was employed at Jefferson Manufacturing for many years.

She was a long time member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Andover, where she formerly was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Mrs. Hollis was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Andover.

She loved to spend time with her family having picnics, shopping, going to movies and playing cards, SkipBo and Mexican Train with them.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross stitching, embroidery and crocheting. She also loved to keep her yard well groomed.

Mrs. Hollis married Richard L. Hollis, Sr. on June 23, 1956 and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2009.

She is also preceded by her parents.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard L. Hollis, Jr. and his fiance, Grace, of Fremont, Nebraska and Mark A. (Carol) Hollis, Sr. of Andover, Ohio; her daughter, Cheryl A.(Lawrence) Shultz of Andover, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Robert) Allen of Waterford, Pennsylvania; brother, Budd (Joyce) Whitmore of Salem, Ohio; sister, Sherry (Tom) Ohl of Middlefield, Ohio; brother, James Whitmore of Warren, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 481 S. Main St., Andover, Ohio, with Rev. Melvin Rusnak officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover.

Calling hours will be Thursday, May 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

“It is what it is and we deal with what life gives us accordingly and get through it together.”



Order Flowers Here