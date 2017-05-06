New downtown Warren shop teaches how to sew, knit

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sew Cute Boutique and Classroom — a new business in downtown Warren — is set out to teach people how to sew.

It offers classes in sewing, knitting and crocheting. The boutique sells hand-crafted items from local makers.

“Fiber arts is what we call it — or textile arts and crafts,” said Lakita Williams of Sew Cute Boutique and Classroom. “They can open up other doors as far as imaginations and creativity and even career paths.”

Lakita says she hopes she and the other new “artsy” businesses downtown can start collaborating for events.