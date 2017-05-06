Ohio 98-year-old starts consulting business

The Dayton man is launching a new consulting firm for emerging business owners and inventors

By Published:
generic handshake business

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A 98-year-old Ohio man may have lost his eyesight, but he is still guided by his entrepreneurial spirit.

The Dayton Daily News reports Nick Sabatino of suburban Centerville is launching a new consulting firm for emerging business owners and inventors.

His business is called Say It With An Idea. The company will use the wealth of knowledge from retirees such as business owners, politicians and artists to guide the next generation.

Sabatino says his group will help clients with their ideas and then connect them with resources in interior design or digital media to make those ideas a reality.

Sabatino, a former advertising executive, now sells children’s books through his own website. He says entrepreneurs with an idea should “just start doing it.”

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s