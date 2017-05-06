Ohio team gathers for breakfast to kickoff Penn-Ohio festivities

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Quad County Coaches Association held its annual Penn-Ohio All-Star Game kickoff breakfast Saturday morning at the Washingtonville VFW to introduce the Ohio all-star team that will participate in the game in June.

Players, their families, and coaches gathered for a breakfast, to get fitted for uniforms, and receive a speech from the Ohio all-star team head coach. Families of the players were given the opportunity to learn what they can expect, and how they can sponsor their participating player in the game program.

The game, which will take place Thursday, June 29th at Geneva College will match the Quad-County all-star team against the Pennsylvania MAC all-stars kicking off at 7:00 pm. The head coach for the Ohio team this year will be Lisbon’s Jim Tsilimos.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Tsilimos said of coaching the Ohio team. “We were fortunate the past couple of years to have good teams. And for the coaches in the Quad County to select me, yeah it’s an honor.”

This will mark the second time that Tsilimos has coached the Ohio team in this game. He also coached in the all-star game back in 2000.

Tsilimos didn’t feel that the second time around was any more important than the first time, “No, It was an honor way back then, it’s always an honor. Maybe, I’m older, and hopefully wiser.”

Along with Tsilimos, he will have the chance to coach four members of his Blue Devils football team one last time. Joining Tsilimos is quarterback Colin Sweeney, running back Jason Thompson, and linemen Bailey McCullough and Jake Liberati.

“It will be fun. They kind of know me and I felt they know what we are going to do offensively so we went with them. It will be fun coaching them one more time. And being with my whole staff. My whole staff is coming too. All of my guys wanted to do it.”

“It’s cool,” Sweeney said of having Tsilimos as the head coach. “It’s like you feel it’s all over but then I still have one more game with them, my coaching staff.”

“It’s very special”, McCullough added. “He has been there (Lisbon) since we were little. I know Jason, Colin and I started playing we were in kindergarten and he has been the coach ever since, and it’s just an honor to play for him.”

Both Sweeney and McCullough admitted that they will have to be leaders on the team since they are familiar with the offensive schemes and strategies of their head coach, “Yeah, because I’m more of a running quarterback, I ran the triple option so when other people ask me questions I feel I can show them how to do it.”

“I think we do (have a leadership role). Because we have had a leadership role through most of our high school career, we kind of got thrown in there our freshman year,” McCullough added about how they started as early as their freshman year at Lisbon.

For both Sweeney and McCullough, they also get to play the game on their future home field. Both plan on attending Geneva in the fall and playing for the Golden Tornados.

“It’s truly something special. I went there over the summer and I just felt like it was going to be the perfect fit. I didn’t even know we were going to play at Geneva then (for all-star game). I get to play a game on my home field before even going to college,” McCullough said with a laugh.

“It’s a big deal, I like it,” Sweeney added. “It’s like a showcase. Coaches (at Geneva) are real excited to watch me run the triple option in the Ohio game because they run the triple option and I’m going as a quarterback. So it’s cool to get to show them what I can do. It will be fun.”

The Ohio team will begin practicing for the game on June 19th at Salem High School and the players will receive a steak fry dinner the night before the game. Scholarships for members of the Quad County Association will be announced at halftime of the contest.

Tickets for the game may be purchased at Sitler the Printer, Radio Shack and Don’s Barber Shop in Columbiana, and the Sports Connection in Salem. Advanced tickets cost $7 while they are $10 at the gate.