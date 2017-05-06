Santana, Lindor homer in 9th to beat Royals 3-1

Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Kelvin Herrera (1-1) gave up the home runs in a span of three pitches. Santana took a 2-0 pitch out to right-center. Lindor hit his eighth, which landed in the Indians’ bullpen.
Andrew Miller (2-0) picked up the victory, while Cody Allen earned his eighth save in as many opportunities, but had to work around a walk and a single.
The Royals led 1-0 going into the eighth, but the bullpen could not hold it.
Joakim Soria, the third Kansas City pitcher, gave up three hits and the tying run in the eighth for his second blown save. Kipnis’ two-out single scored Michael Brantley.
