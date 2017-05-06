Several Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast foods under voluntary recall

Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles and frozen french toast products due to a possible listeria contamination.
(WKBN) – Pinnacle Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles and frozen french toast products due to a possible listeria contamination.

All “Best By” dates distributed nationally in the United States and one product in Mexico are affected.

Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups are not included in the recall. No other Aunt Jemima branded, Hungry Man branded or any other products produced by Pinnacle Foods are included in the recall.

All affected distributors have been notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves. Affected products may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported.

For a complete list of the affected products, along with pictures of each frozen food box, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

