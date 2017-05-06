Stolen New Jersey Ronald McDonald statue recovered undamaged

The 250-pound fiberglass statue of the clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald's restaurant in N.J.

By Published: Updated:
Ronald McDonald waves to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Ronald McDonald waves to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) – A life-size Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a McDonald’s in New Jersey last month has been found.

But authorities are keeping mum about where it was found and who took it.

Hunterdon County prosecutors say the 250-pound fiberglass statue of the clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald’s restaurant in Clinton. They announced Friday that it had been found but declined to comment further.

The couple that own the restaurant say the statue wasn’t damaged. They plan to move it to a secure location and will have it refurbished and repainted as part of ongoing restaurant renovations.

A $500 reward had been offered for information on the theft.

No word on whether the Hamburglar has an alibi.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s