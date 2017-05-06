Storm Team 27: Breezy with scattered showers

A cool weekend setting up with highs Saturday in the low 40’s.  The risk for showers will stay in the forecast.  Colder Saturday night with a chance for showers.  A few snowflakes possible toward Sunday morning.  Lows in the upper 30’s.  A small risk for a rain or snow shower Sunday morning, then better weather with some sun into the afternoon.

Watching for the the risk of Frost Monday and Tuesday morning.

THE FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers or drizzle. (80%)
High: 47

Saturday night: Breezy with a Chance for showers. Chance for snowflakes late. (40%)
Low: 37

Sunday: Chance for rain/snow showers early. (20%)  Becoming partly sunny.
High: 50

Monday: Partly or mostly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 52 Low: 31

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 57 Low: 32

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 58 Low: 38

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High:59 Low: 40

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 42

Saturday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 47

