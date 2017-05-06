Storm Team 27: Rain tapers off Sunday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight we will see the showers begin to taper off. Toward the morning hours there is still a chance for a sprinkle or a few flurries. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s. Tomorrow the clouds will decrease heading into the afternoon hours leaving us with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 50s. The problem is that we could see lows dip into the low 30s Monday morning. There is a good chance for seeing frost both Monday and Tuesday morning.

THE FORECAST

Tonight:  Chance for showers.  Chance for flurries late. (40%)
Low: 38

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for rain/flurries early. (20% AM)
High: 51

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Cold.
Low: 31

Monday: Mostly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 53

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 59   Low: 32

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 66   Low: 37

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High: 63  Low: 46

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High: 62   Low: 47

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 61   Low: 44

