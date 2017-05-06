Warren Suicide Awareness Walk helps participants and others



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local families took part in the Survivors of Suicide Awareness Walk in Warren on Saturday.

Participants said it’s their way of showing love for the family members and friends who took their own lives.

They walked around Court House Square holding signs and also shared memories of their loved ones.

For one woman, coming to the event makes a big difference.

“It helps a lot to know I’m not alone and other people are going through it,” said Mary Kopiak of Warren. “And I can help anybody else. Yes it’s a big help.”

This is the 10th year for the Survivors of Suicide Awareness Walk.