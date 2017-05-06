Women get their hands dirty at local Habitat for Humanity sites

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Habitat for Humanity of the Mahoning Valley took part in National Women Build Week on Saturday to empower women one hammer at a time.

The women volunteers, as well as men, worked at Habitat for Humanity building sites in Struthers and Warren — scraping, pasting and cementing all day long.

While those jobs are usually done by seasoned professionals, six volunteers learned those skills on the job.

“I came in and said, ‘Oh my gosh, I have no idea what I’m doing,'” volunteer Sue Filipovich said. “I can’t even get the screw to get into the wood.”

National Women Build Week is the week leading up to Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 14). It’s a time when women are encouraged to build and construct projects, sponsored by Lowes and Habitat for Humanity International. Habitat says 300 communities in 49 states will participate in 2017.

The Mahoning Valley branch participates each year.

This year they’re revamping two houses: one at 212 Willard Avenue NE in Warren and another at 352 Woodbine Avenue in Struthers. While Saturday marked the first build-date, the others are Wednesday and next Saturday.

“During registration they’re nervous and worried about ‘Oh I don’t know how to do this or that,'” said Kristina Nicholas of Habitat Mahoning Valley. “By lunch, they’re so empowered and ready to go.”

Volunteer slots are still open — just contact Habitat of the Mahoning Valley at 330-743-7244. No experience is necessary.

Filipovich said she got in touch with her inner construction guru after laying down a few tiles.

“Getting there, getting there,” she said. “The crew here is really good to work with. They guide you through every step of the way — just working together as a team. Everybody helps each other out.”

Habitat for Humanity says there are a couple purposes of the Women’s Build.

Not only are the women helping lay the foundation for someone’s life, they’re also building a lifetime of confidence.

“It’s all about empowering women of all skill-sets to come out, help out on the job site,” Nicholas said. “And really make that lasting impression of helping someone in need with their home.”

Habitat of the Mahoning Valley is still looking for families to occupy the homes in Warren and Struthers. Apply here on Habitat for Humanity of the Mahoning Valley’s official website.