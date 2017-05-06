Youngstown State’s biggest class since 1982-83 receives diplomas

YSU estimated 2,387 students graduated during the 2016-2017 school year

By Published:
When Youngstown State held its 2017 spring commencement Saturday, the university handed out its most diplomas in over 30 years.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Youngstown State held its 2017 spring commencement Saturday, the university handed out its most diplomas in over 30 years.

After the ceremonies, YSU estimated 2,387 students graduated during the 2016-2017 school year — the most since 1982-83.

“Students are a priority here,” commencement student speaker Gabrielle Gessler said. “I’ve never walked around here feeling like I’m here just for academics. I’ve always felt there was care from advisement [and] administration for who I was as an individual”

This spring’s big class is only the third time in YSU history the school exceeded 2,300 graduates.

“And the other reality it does is it tells us that if we’re going to keep our enrollment up at a good number,  we’re going to have to replace a lot of great students,” YSU President Jim Tressel said.

The numbers haven’t always been in YSU’s favor. This previous year was the the university’s first fall-to-fall enrollment increase since 2010.

“Incoming numbers will be up,” Tressel said. “Outgoing numbers are up a little bit. So the key will be that retention — and I think that’s going to continue to improve as it has.”

Provost Martin Abraham said the school is ahead of schedule on its graduation numbers. He credits the expansion of bulk rate from 12 to 18 credits — meaning that students can take two additional credit hours for the same price — to helping boost graduation numbers.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s