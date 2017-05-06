YSU men and women lead after Day 2 of HL Championships

The Penguins are hosting the Horizon League Outdoor Championships this weekend

By Published: Updated:
YSU men and women lead after Day 2 of HL Championship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s and women’s track and field teams are currently in first place following two days of competition at the outdoor Horizon League Championship.

Sophomore Chad Zallow was recently named the Horizon League Male Athlete of the Year, and won his 110 meter hurdle preliminary heat with a time of 13.9 seconds. The finals take place tomorrow at 11:50 a.m.

Sophomore Abby Jones had a chance to break her own school record in the high jump. She won the event with a jump of 1.68 meters, but fell just short of the new mark (1.72m).

To view complete results heading to the final day Sunday, click here.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s