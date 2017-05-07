Alfred B. Goodlin Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Alfred B. Goodlin, 92, of 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, West Salem Township, PA, formerly of 4 E. Greenville Dr. in Greenville, passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at The Ridgewood at St. Paul’s in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Alfred was born in Lovejoy, Pennsylvania on December 29, 1924, a son of the late, Jennings and Jessie (Falconer) Goodlin.

He graduated in 1942 from Green Township High School in Indiana County, Pennsylvania.

Alfred served as a surgical technician in the 3rd Army 5th Infantry Division of the United States Army during World War II from 1943-1945. He worked as a foreman at Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad in Greenville, where he retired in 1982 after 38 years.

Alfred was a faithful member of the Church of Christ in Greenville.

He was affectionately known by his great-grandchildren as “Hey Guy,” “Hi Guy” and “Pap.” Alfred was a wonderful, loving man, who was very proud of his family, especially his 28 great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed golfing and bowling in his spare time.

Alfred was married to his wife of 67 years, Lois W. (Williamson) Goodlin, on December 18, 1946 and she preceded him in death on October 20, 2013.

Alfred is survived by three children, Thomas Goodlin and his wife, JoAnn, of Jamestown, Susan Lynch and her husband, Robert, of Greenville and Mary Beth Alexander and her husband, James, of Fredonia; ten grandchildren, Larry Goodlin and his wife, Lori, of Greenville, Thomas Goodlin II and his wife, Theresa, of Jamestown, Kimberly (Lynch) Weaver and her husband, Jon, of Greenville, Jeffrey Lynch and his wife, Jill, of Poland, Ohio, Wendi (Goodlin) Arnold and her husband, Tod, of Jamestown, Kelly (Lynch) Beh and her husband, Jeff, of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, Julie (Alexander) Springer and her husband, Dennis, of Fredonia, Kristy (Lynch) Wright and her husband, Timothy, of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Andrew Alexander and his wife, Jennifer, of Stoneboro and Jennifer (Alexander) Chalupka and her husband, William, of Sharpsville; 28 great-grandchildren and one sister, Vivian Davies, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Goodlin.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 with brother Dave McKinney of Church of Christ in Indiana, Pennsylvania, officiating.

One hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial with committal prayers will follow the service at Hadley Cemetery, Hadley, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ridgewood at St. Paul’s, 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125, in appreciation of the excellent care our favorite guy received.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.