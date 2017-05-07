Curbstone Coaches welcome 50th Hall of Fame class

13 new members were inducted into the Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame on Sunday in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, OH (WKBN)-It was a historic night in Boardman as the Curbstone Coaches welcomed their 50th Hall of Fame Class to the club.

13 new members were enshrined during ceremonies at Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center.

Former Cardinal Mooney and University of Michigan football standout, NFL Super Bowl champion and local business entrepreneur Ed Muransky served as guest speaker.

The 2017 class includes Jeff Bayuk (football, coach), Mark Brungard (football), Jim Bryant (bowling), Bruce Burge (contribution to sports), John Cullen (basketball, coach), Tony DelBene (baseball), Wally Ford, Jr. (all-sports award), Jim O’Malley (football), Anthony Montana (special award), Henry Nemenz (posthumous award), Craig Snyder (boxing), Tammy Swearingen (volleyball, coach) and Dave Vietz (special award).

