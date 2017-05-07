Denzil Clifford Posey Obituary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio – Denzil Clifford Posey, age 78, of Braceville, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Denzil was born on March 1, 1939 in Quiet Dell, West Virginia, the son of the late John and Cordellia (Allen) Posey.

He has lived in Braceville since 1965, formerly of Newton Falls and West Virginia.

Denzil was married to the former, Karen Lynette Johnson, whom passed in 1981 after 20 years of marriage. Denzil then married the former, Ruth Ann Williams, in 1989. Denzil and Ruth were also blessed with 20 years of marriage until her passing in 2009.

Denzil was employed by Rockwell International until its closing in 1976. He then gained employment at General Motors, Lordstown until his retirement.

Denzil was a member and trustee at Braceville Christian Church. He really loved to volunteer at the church.

He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, leatherwork and tinkering.

Loving memories of Denzil will be carried on by his daughters, Teresa (Ted) Kazaglis of Cary, North Carolina, Nancy (Ray) Moore of Braceville and Kristy Sprague of Cavespring, Virginia; sons, Wayne (Evangeline) Posey of Braceville and Kevin Posey of Warren; sisters, Martha Davis of Salem, West Virginia, Zelda Johnson of Salem, West Virginia, Mina (Allan) Metz of Lordstown and Sue Posey of Salem, West Virginia; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Denzil was preceded in death by his wives; sister, Freda Swiger and brothers, Boyd, Roy, Ronald and Floyd Posey.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 10 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Braceville Christian Church, 4387 Church St. SW, Braceville, Ohio 44444.

Denzil will be laid to rest next to his wife, Karen at Harrington Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions may be made to Braceville Christian Church in Denzil’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to Denzil’s family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

