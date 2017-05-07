Hockey game in New Castle benefits American Cancer Society

The Drop the Gloves Against Cancer Benefit featured the Lawrence County Hockey Alumni vs. the Pittsburgh Celebrity team

By Published: Updated:
The inaugural Drop the Gloves Against Cancer Benefit featured the Lawrence County Hockey Alumni vs. the Pittsburgh Celebrity team.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two hockey teams took the ice Sunday in New Castle and it was all for a good cause.

The inaugural Drop the Gloves Against Cancer Benefit featured the Lawrence County Hockey Alumni vs. the Pittsburgh Celebrity team.

Some of the celebrities included NHL players and former Pittsburgh Steeler Shaun Suisham.

All the proceeds benefit The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

For the event organizer, this game is especially important.

“I lost my dad to cancer three years ago,” said Corey Shoup. “It’s something we had talked about a lot in the past. It’s something we really wanted to do”

The amount of people who showed up overwhelmed Shoup. He said they sold out of tickets before doors even opened.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s