Hockey game in New Castle benefits American Cancer Society

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two hockey teams took the ice Sunday in New Castle and it was all for a good cause.

The inaugural Drop the Gloves Against Cancer Benefit featured the Lawrence County Hockey Alumni vs. the Pittsburgh Celebrity team.

Some of the celebrities included NHL players and former Pittsburgh Steeler Shaun Suisham.

All the proceeds benefit The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

For the event organizer, this game is especially important.

“I lost my dad to cancer three years ago,” said Corey Shoup. “It’s something we had talked about a lot in the past. It’s something we really wanted to do”

The amount of people who showed up overwhelmed Shoup. He said they sold out of tickets before doors even opened.