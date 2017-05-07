Joseph J. Fekety Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 10 at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Rev. Oran Telford officiating for, Joseph J. Fekety, 83, who died Sunday morning, May 7, 2017 at his home.

He was born November 28, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph J. and Ann Franko Fekety and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Fekety, a 1951 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, served with the United States Marines and was a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Youngstown.

He was a truck driver for Peter J. Schmidt Company for 35 years.

Joseph was an avid golfer and played in many golf leagues in the area. He took 1st place twice in the DuPont World Amateur Golf Association in Myrtle Beach.

He leaves his wife, the former Patricia L. Gold, whom he married February 26, 1993; a son, Joseph (Theresa) Fekety of Austintown; a daughter, Michele (Michael) Keagy of Austintown; a stepson, Brian (Donna) Carnahan of Hubbard; nine grandchildren, Shaddick (Brandy) Keagy, Courtney Keagy, Joseph (Kenile) Fekety, Katie (Ian) Zeljak, Kelli (Jed) Hepfner, Shane Carnahan, Michael (Sarah) Carnahan, Jason Carnahan and Jessica Carnahan; six great-grandchildren, Liam Keagy, Fynn Keagy, Nathan Hepfner and Jessica’s three children.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Brenda Moore and a stepson, Charles Carnahan.

