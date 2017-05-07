Judge denies release of Warren teen accused of murder

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge denied 15-year-old Bresha Meadows’ request to be released from a juvenile detention center while she waits to go to trial for an aggravated murder charge.

Meadows, of Warren, is accused of shooting and killing her father last July.

According to Meadows’ attorney Ian Friedman, Trumbull County Juvenile Judge Pamela Rintala denied a request for her immediate release pending trial by fax on Friday.

A pretrial in the case is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

Friedman said, during the pretrial, the state will let the judge know if they need more time to prepare for the trial date on May 22. He added that if the request is made and granted, the court will look at the request for release differently.

“We are not dissuaded in anyway, as we can understand why the judge would hesitate to release with the court date just around the corner,” Friedman said in an email to WKBN Sunday. “Again, however, should the trial be drawn out due to the state’s request, the release would be considered once more.”

On Wednesday, Friedman said in court that he wants Meadows out of juvenile detention so she can get better care. He said the facility is doing the best it can and treating her well, but the mental needs of his client are not being met.