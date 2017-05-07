LeBron James scores 35 points, Cavaliers sweep Raptors

The Cavaliers are the first team to win eight straight playoff games the year following a title

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) argues over a call with referee Tony Brothers during second half NBA playoff basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, May 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
TORONTO (AP) – LeBron James scored 35 points, Kyrie Irving added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a four-game sweep of Toronto, beating the Raptors 109-102 on Sunday to give James his seventh consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kyle Korver scored 18 points to help the Cavaliers become the first team to win eight straight playoff games the year following a title, and the first team to win eight straight in consecutive postseasons.

Channing Frye had 10 points, and Cleveland finished 16 for 41 from 3-point range.

They finished off the Raptors about an hour before Game 4 between the Celtics and Wizards tipped off in Washington.

That series won’t end until Wednesday night at the earliest, and could run until Monday night, meaning the Cavaliers will have plenty of time to rest before the Eastern Conference Finals.

James added nine rebounds and six assists. Irving had nine assists.

Serge Ibaka scored 23 points, and DeMar DeRozan had 22 for the Raptors.

