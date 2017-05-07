Marion Elizabeth Williams Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Marion Elizabeth Williams, 98, of The Grove at Greenville, Hempfield Township, formerly of 19 Eagle St. in Greenville, passed away at 4:58 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at the nursing home.

She was born on April 18, 1919 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter to the late John B. and Leila (Shellito) Williams.

Marion was a 1937 graduate of Penn High School and took bookkeeping classes at Thiel College.

She was the head bookkeeper at Beverly Farms in Greenville, which later became Dean’s Dairy.

She was the oldest member of Kennard United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime Sunday school teacher and held various offices.

Marion is survived by three nieces, Beverly J. Wolford and her husband, Gene, of Greenville, Linda Burnett of Jamestown and Joann Ketler and her husband, George, of Grove City; two nephews, John Williams of Vandergrift, Pennsylvania and Tom Williams of Greenville; a stepsister-in-law, Betty Benton; honorary nephew, Terry McKay of Florida; honorary niece, Sue McKay of Ohio; four stepnieces, Sherry, Robin, Fay and Lesa and several great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Staff Sergeant Bruce Williams, Leland Williams and Richard “Bennie” Williams; nephew, Gary Wolford; niece, Toni Williams; honorary nephew, Larry McKay; stepbrother, Ed Benton; stepmother, Bell Williams and two sisters-in-law, Mildred and Martha Williams.

Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, May 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, Pennsylvania, where a funeral service will begin at 12:00 Noon, with Rev. Paul O. Mitchell, visitation pastor of First United Methodist and Calvary United Methodist Churches, officiating.

Burial, with committal prayers, will follow the services at Rocky Glen Cemetery in Adamsville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kennard United Methodist Church, 318 Groover Rd. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

Please visit www.osborne-williams.com to send online condolences to the Williams family.



