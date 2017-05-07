Officer shot in Buffalo, expected to survive

Buffalo Police says the cop appears to have non life-threatening injuries and is in surgery at ECMC

Sara Mullen, WIVB Published: Updated:


BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Police Officer has been transported to ECMC after being shot early Sunday evening.

Buffalo Police reported just before 6 p.m. that they were on scene of a shooting that involved an officer.

The officer was struck near Garfield and Hartman. They appear to have non life threatening injuries. Buffalo Police tell us the officer is in surgery at ECMC.

Police say the suspect has been taken to a local hospital.

Buffalo Common Councilmember Joseph Golombek tells News 4 there will be a silent vigil at 8pm at Hertel & Tonawanda St. to show solidarity with BPD.

Buffalo Police are expected to provide an update at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

.

