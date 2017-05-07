Ohio governor says he needs leverage over drug makers

He says governors should have more ability to exclude high-cost drugs from Medicaid coverage

By Published:
Healthcare, Medical Generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he needs more leverage over pharmaceutical companies to help drive down the cost of health care.

Kasich said on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday that drug expenses are the biggest driver of costs in Ohio’s Medicaid program, which serves poor children and families.

The Republican Kasich said there’s not enough conversation about how to lower the cost of medicine. He says governors should have more ability to exclude high-cost drugs from Medicaid coverage.

Kasich has bucked his own party in pushing for expansion of Medicaid as a way to provide more people with health insurance.

The governor said he’s concerned about Congress’ proposed $880 billion cut to Medicaid and its effect on people with mental illness, opiate addiction or chronic diseases.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s