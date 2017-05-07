Poland dog training center raising awareness for local animal rescues

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local dog training facility is holding its first ever open house this Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Dogsmartz Unleashed is located at 591 Western Reserve Road in Poland. The center’s goal is to help its clients achieve their training goals, either through group, private or drop-off classes.

Along with learning about the types of classes offered, the open house will also feature food vendors, a Chinese auction, representatives from eight local animal rescues and even a pet photographer.

Owner Jenny Falvey says it’s a chance for Dogsmartz to showcase what it does and shine a light on others in the community.

“All of our classes will be on special, so people can take advantage of our lowest price of the year and try us out, meet all of the trainers, see what we do and certainly celebrate what all of these rescues do,” Falvey said.

All proceeds from the auction and food vendors will go toward the participating animal rescues.

The open house is free and all families and their dogs are invited. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a goodie bag.