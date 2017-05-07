Rosemary Dilley Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Rosemary Dilley, 71, of Sharon, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at UPMC Passavant North Hills, Pennsylvania.

Rosemary was born on February 21, 1946 to John and Louise (Kony) Boray in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School.

Rosemary was a homemaker. She worked as a cosmetologist and as a cook at the Tow Bar.

She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Rosemary was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching the Food Network.

Rosemary is survived by her son, Brian (Faith) Dilley of Sharon, Pennsylvania; grandsons, Brian (Debra) Dilley of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Christopher (Erica) Dilley of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Dustin Dilley of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three great-granddaughters, Victoria Preston, Terra Dilley and Violet Dilley and a great-grandson, Leevi Dilley.

She was preceded in death by her father, John J. Boray; mother, Louise Boray; sister, Brenda Black and husband, Ziba “Butch” Dilley.

Friends may call on Thursday May 11 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home with Father Doug Dayton, officiating.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please visit www.donaldsonmohney.com to send online condolences to Rosemary’s family.

