Shirley A. Dubiaga Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Shirley A. Dubiaga, 74, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, May 7, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 14, 1943 in Ashtabula, a daughter of Elmer and Jennie (Augustine) Hinkle.

Shirley was a 1961 graduate of Ashtabula High School.

She was employed as a dispatcher with the Trumbull County Division of Elderly Affairs for ten years prior to retiring in 2005.

She married David L. Dubiaga on August 7, 2004. They shared 12 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Shirley was a singer and bass player with a country music band for several years. She enjoyed gardening, working around the house and cheering for the Cleveland Browns.

Besides her husband, Shirley is survived by two children, Jeri (Keith Lemley) Brown, of Vienna and Terry (Carol Witner) Brown, of Las Vegas, Nevada. She also leaves behind three stepchildren, Cheryl (Lee) Freebourn, of Austintown, Scott Brown, of Ashtabula and Patricia (Ron) Simpson, of Vienna; a sister, Janet Brown, of Arizona; three grandchildren, Thomas Lemley, of Vienna, Lea (David) Aycock, of Spring Hill, Florida and Emily Rakich, of Niles; a great-grandson on the way; several stepgrandchildren; her mother-in-law, Helen Dubiaga and her brother-in-law, Derek (Chris) Dubiaga, of Medina.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Evelyn Robishaw.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, in Shirley’s memory.

Please visit www.carlwhall.com to send online condolences to the Dubiaga family.



