Storm Team 27: Frost Warning tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight with the clear skies we are drop into the low 30s. If you have any vegetation you will need to protect your plants tonight. Tomorrow the sunshine will warm us up into the mid 50s but we will slide back below freezing Tuesday morning. The rest of the week looks dry until we head into the weekend. Rain and average temperatures return by Friday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Freeze Warning.

Low: 31

Monday: Mostly sunny. Freeze Warning early.

High: 54

Monday night: Mostly clear. Frost possible

Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Frost possible early.

High: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 37

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for showers. (20%)

High: 66 Low: 41

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 63 Low: 44

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 59 Low: 43

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 45

