Storm Team 27: Sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

There’s the small risk for a shower early this morning, otherwise expect better weather to wrap up the weekend. Clouds will be around to start the day, but will continue to decrease into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s today. Conditions will stay quiet overnight, but as lows drop back into the 30s frost will be possible. Sunshine will linger for the first part of the week. Rain chances return by Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated shower early. (20% AM)

High: 51

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Frost possible.

Low: 32

Monday: Mostly sunny. Frost possible early.

High: 53

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Frost possible early.

High: 58 Low: 33

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 65 Low: 45

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 45

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 63 Low: 44

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 45

