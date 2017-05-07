Storm Team 27: Sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
There’s the small risk for a shower early this morning, otherwise expect better weather to wrap up the weekend. Clouds will be around to start the day, but will continue to decrease into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s today. Conditions will stay quiet overnight, but as lows drop back into the 30s frost will be possible. Sunshine will linger for the first part of the week. Rain chances return by Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny. Isolated shower early. (20% AM)
High: 51

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Frost possible.
Low: 32

Monday: Mostly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 53

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Frost possible early.
High: 58   Low: 33

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 66   Low: 38

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High: 65  Low: 45

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High: 62   Low: 45

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 63   Low: 44

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 57   Low: 45

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s