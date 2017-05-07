‘This is family:’ Riders team up to cycle for MS cure

Riders took part in the Cycle for a Cure spin-a-thon hosted by Pure Cycle Studio on Sunday

By Published: Updated:
Riders took part in the Cycle for a Cure spin-a-thon hosted by Pure Cycle Studio on Sunday -- pedaling toward a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Riders took part in the Cycle for a Cure spin-a-thon hosted by Pure Cycle Studio on Sunday — pedaling toward a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

“This is family,” said Koreen Burrow, who lives with MS. “This is all family right here.”

Burrow was diagnosed with the neurological disease at the age of 26. She said she was overwhelmed by Sunday’s turnout.

“Especially for the first sunny day in 10 days,” she said. “It makes me feel emotional.”

Pure Cycle started Cycle for a Cure back in 2013.

Studio owner Shelly Colucci said she was inspired to do something after meeting Burrow and also having a family member diagnosed with the disease.

“Over those last four years, we’ve grown to over 300 riders and about a thousand people that will come through today,” Colucci said.

Sandy O’Neill comes to ride — for five hours– each year. She said nothing beats the energy and passion of the crowd.

“You can’t help but get emotional because you’re there with them and you see their struggles,” she said. “And you see their successes — and that’s the best part.”

All of the proceeds from Sunday’s spin-a-thon benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Buckeye Chapter.

More than $30,000 has been raised so far.

“If we can do anything to help find a cure — to help raise funds needed for research to find a cure — we will continue to do it until there is a cure,” Colucci said.

“Hopefully we won’t have this event forever, because we’ll find the cure,” O’Neill said. “And that’s what we’re riding for.”

.

 

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s