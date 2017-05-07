YPD tracks down car in high-speed chase, arrests driver trying to run

Police were trying to catch a White Hyundai, which was involved in an accident earlier Sunday afternoon but did not stop

Youngstown Police were involved in a high speed chase that ended in a crash Sunday afternoon.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police were involved in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Sunday afternoon.

WKBN spoke with Detective Sergeant Gerorge Anderson of YPD, who walked us through what happened.

Just before 2:45 p.m., police were trying to catch a White Hyundai — which was involved in an accident earlier Sunday afternoon, but did not stop.

When police tried to stop the car, the driver sped away. The chase hit speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

The driver hit a fire hydrant before crashing at Ohio and Granada Avenue. Both he and the passenger got out of the car and ran away.

Police tracked down the driver and arrested him in the area of 110 Lauderdale Avenue. When he was caught, he tried to fight with police and run again.

Police believe the passenger ran south on Ohio, but have not found him yet.

