YSU Men, Women take Horizon League Outdoor crowns

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-The Youngstown State Men’s and Women’s track and field teams captured the Horizon League titles Sunday, as the men completed the first triple crown (Cross-Country title, Indoor title, Outdoor title) in Horizon League history, and the women won their 4th-straight HL crown.

The YSU ladies finished with 230.5 points to outdistance second place Oakland by 73.5 points in a strong all-around effort. It marks the second time during the four titles that the Penguins won by at least 73 points. The Guins won by exactly 73 points in 2014, the last time the outdoor meet was held in Youngstown.

Winning titles for the Penguins on Sunday were Nicolette Kreatsoulas (hammer throw), Jaliyah Elliott (100m and 200m), Taylor McDonald (400m hurdles), Amber Eles (100m hurdles) and the 4x400m relay team. McDonal is the first YSU runner to win the 400m hurdles title at the Horizon League meet.

Eles was the first individual to win an event on Sunday winning the 100m hurdles by 0.15 seconds ahead of Milwaukee’s Melissa Kirchoff. Eles ran a time of 10.71 seconds to win the event while McDonald came in third. It was the second straight year Eles won the 100m hurdles.

Next up was Elliott who claimed her first title of the day winning the 100m dash with a time of 11.71 seconds. The Guins have now won seven straight 100m HL titles. Placing second was Taylor Thompkins who ran a race of 11.88 seconds.

Later Elliott polished off a 100-200m sweep with a time of 24.30 seconds to take first in the 200m.Keishawnna Burts was third with a time of 25.02 seconds. The Penguins have also won six straight 200m titles.

In the 400m hurdles, McDonald ran away from the field with a time of 1:00.91. She took first by two-and-a-half seconds ahead of Cleveland State’s Alexandria Derkacs.

Kreatsoulas took first in the hammer throw with a toss of 51.62m while Jaynee Corbett was second with a best mark of 48.24m.

In the 400m dash, Burts was third with a time of 57.65 seconds while Iva Domitrovich finished fourth at 58.09 seconds.

YSU took second, third and fourth in the triple jump. Senior Savannah Osborne was second with a leap of 12.03m, freshman Chandler Killins was third at 12.02m and senior Ellie Pollock was fourth at 12.01m.

On the men’s side, it was YSU’s third outdoor title in four years and second straight. In 2016-17, the Guins claimed the Cross Country title, the Indoor Track and Field Championship and the Outdoor Track and Field title.

The Penguins finished with 216 points to fight off a late charge from Oakland which had 203. Milwaukee was third with 180 points.

Chad Zallow picked up a pair of event wins while freshman Collin Harden had a victory for the Penguins on Sunday to lead the effort. It was the first Horizon League outdoor crowns for both individuals.

Zallow won the 110m hurdles by a whisker over Milwaukee’s Nate Pozolinski. Zallow and Pozolinski ran identical times of 13.79 seconds. However, Zallow’s time was officially clocked at 13.782 seconds to Pozolinski’s 13.788 seconds. He was the first Penguin to win the race since 2011.

Zallow and his brother, Carl, went first and second in the 100m. Chad Zallow won with a time of 10.59 seconds while Carl was right behind at 10.63 seconds.

Harden ran a time of 52.03 seconds to win the 400m hurdles but just over two seconds. It was the first Horizon League title of his career. He becomes just the second YSU runner to win the 400m hurdles. The lone previous winner is Martin Soloman back in 2011.

In the 200m dash, the Penguins had second and third-place finishes. Carl Zallow finished second at 21.75 seconds while freshman Brendon Lucas was third running a time of 21.88 seconds. Lucas also placed fourth in the 400m dash with a time of 49.17 seconds.

In the 5,000m run, the Penguins placed third and fourth. Finishing third was Ryan Roush with a time of 14.49.20 while Ryan Sullivan came in fourth running a 14:51.63.

In the high jump, Bradley Jones was second to Milwaukee’s Jason Hanson. Jones cleared the bar at 2.06m while Hanson won clearing a height of 2.09m. In the hammer throw, Matt Monroe placed third with a toss of 52.47m and was just 10 inches out of the top spot and seven from second in a close contest.

Also, Caleb Lloyd was fifth in both the 110m hurdles and 400m hurdles.

Select members of the team will compete at the BYU Last Chance Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Provo, Utah.

