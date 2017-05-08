2 vehicles involved in Bazetta Township crash

Two vehicles were involved in the crash on Johnson Plank Road near North Park Avenue around 8 a.m.

Two vehicles crashed in Bazetta Monday morning on Johnson Plank Road.

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were had to be cut out of a vehicle on Monday morning in Bazetta Township.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash on Johnson Plank Road near North Park Avenue around 8 a.m.

Dispatch received a report that one vehicle overturned in a ditch and another vehicle was in the middle of the road. The Dog Warden had to be called to the scene to pick up a dog.

It appears at least two people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating and said more information will be released on Monday.

