3-year-old boy brings sandwiches, smiles to Youngstown’s homeless

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 3-year-old boy had a unique idea about how to spend the money in his piggy bank.

Lynn Wyant, director of development for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, said the family was then pointed to the Rescue Mission, where they set up a cooler on Monday. She said Bentley’s visit was a welcome surprise.

“He was just as cute as could be,” she said.

Wyant said Bentley got a tour, met with clients and was given a certificate for his work.

She said the family told her that every year they empty Bentley’s piggy bank and ask him what he wants to do with the money. They were surprised by the answer this year.

“It was just super sweet, even more than just giving food, which is more than needed, he brought the smiles too,” Wyant said.

Wyant said she thinks Bentley will be back to visit one day.

When asked what he wanted to do with his earnings, Bentley Gray told his parents that he wanted to "make sandwiches for people with no homes." So the family went to the store, loaded up on lunchmeat sandwiches and drove around Youngstown looking for people in need.

