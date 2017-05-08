Attorney says he’ll investigate dragging of boy at Youngstown head start

Attorney David Betras says his law firm is representing the boy's mother, Stevelyn Jackson, in the case

Teacher at Alta Head Start in Youngstown fired after seen dragging student.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local law firm has picked up the case of a teacher allegedly dragging a student at a Youngstown head start.

Attorney David Betras says his firm, Betras, Kopp and Harshman, is representing the boy’s mother, Stevelyn Jackson, in the case.

The incident happened last week at Alta Head Start in Youngstown.

A picture was circulated showing a pre-school teacher dragging a student down the hallway. It’s not known what prompted the incident.

Attorney David Betras said Jackson and her son are “extremely traumatized by the incident.

“I’m sure no one will be surprised to learn that Ms. Jackson’s son is frightened and does not want to return to school. The psychological damage he’s suffered could last for years and negatively impact both his academic career and his entire life,” he said.

Betras said he’ll thoroughly investigate the procedures and protocol at the school to determine whether it was an isolated incident or regular occurrence.

“I think every parent whose child attends an ALTA-managed school has a right to be concerned,” he said.

Alta CEO Joseph Shorokey has apologized for the teacher’s actions and said the teacher has been fired.

