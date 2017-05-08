Austin F. Burrows Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Austin F. Burrows, 100, of Austintown, died peacefully on May 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at Hospice House in Poland, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 2, 1916 in Youngstown, a son of the late James M and Irene (Eckhardt) Burrows.

Austin retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube after 40 years of service.

He was a member of the United States Army and served his county during WWII.

Austin leaves behind his two daughters, Judith Yakimoff and Barbara Setree; six grandchildren, Ralph S. Yakimoff, Jr., Greg (Judy) Yakimoff, Michelle Ward, Todd Setree, Stephanie (Bill) Vadas and Jodie Setree; twelve great-grandchildren, James Yakimoff, Geneen Yakimoff, Joseph (Kristine) McGeary, Kane Yakimoff, Andrew Dunn, Emily Dunn, Austin Ward, Caitlyn Setree, Collin McBride, Allison Ward, Braddick Singleton and Meghan Vadas; three great-great-granddaughters, Kailiana McGeary, Charlize Yakimoff and Guinevere Dunlap.

He is preceded in death by his wife and best friend of 56 years, the late Mary Lou (Hoffman) Burrows, who passed away in 1997. Austin is also preceded in death by a stepmother, Effie (Ramsey) Burrows; three brothers, Earl, Henry and William Burrows; a son-in law, Ralph Yakimoff, Sr. and an infant son.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Austin was greatly loved by his family and will be sadly missed.

Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

