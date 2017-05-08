Champion rises in latest statewide baseball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local teams cracked the top ten in the latest high school baseball coaches poll which was released on Monday.

Division I

1 Jackson (Mass.)

2 Butler

3 Archbishop Moeller

4 St Xavier

4 Grove City

6 Steele

7 Avon

8 Lakota West

9 Sylvania Northview

10 Solon

11 Hilliard Darby

12 Aurora

13 Loveland

13 St Francis de Sales (Tol)

15 Fairfield

16 Green

17 Lebanon

18 Olentangy (Lewis Cntr)

19 Hudson

20 Strongsville

Other teams receiving votes (points): Mason (4), Thomas Worthington (1)

Division II

1 Wapakoneta

2 Sheridan

3 Ross ((Hamilton))

4 Field

5 Keystone

6 Steubenville

7 Jonathan Alder

8 Shelby

9 Marietta

10 Tippecanoe

11 Chagrin Falls

12 Vermilion

13 Lakewood (Hebron)

14 Central Catholic

15 Waverly

16 Defiance

17 Celina

18 Van Wert

18 Canfield

18 Unioto

Other teams receiving votes (points): Chaminade Julienne (4), John Glenn (1), Bellevue (1)

Division III

1 Hiland

2 Champion

3 Seneca East

4 Elyria Catholic

5 Fairview

6 Edison(Richmond)

7 Coldwater

8 Anna

9 Barnesville

10 Summit Country Day

11 Wheelersburg

12 Cincinnati Country Day

13 Lima Central Catholic

14 Cincinnati Hills Christ. Acad

15 Trinity Hs

15 Galion

17 Kirtland

18 Ottawa-Glandorf

19 Fort Frye

20 Lake

Other teams receiving votes (points): Canton Central Catholic (4), Eastwood (4), Hawken (4), East Palestine (4), Triway (3), Zane Trace (2), Fredericktown (2), St. Thomas Aquinas (2), Edison (Milan) (2), Northeastern (Springfield) (1), Tinora (1), Chippewa (1)

Division IV

1 Toronto

2 Lehman Catholic

3 Newton Local

4 Western Reserve

5 Mohawk

6 McComb

7 Jackson-Milton

8 St Paul

9 Triad

10 New Riegel

11 Plymouth

12 Minster

13 Hillsdale

13 Lake Ridge Academy

15 Lake Center Christian School

16 Fort Loramie

16 Berne Union

18 Leipsic

18 New London

18 Newark Catholic

18 Green

18 New Miami

18 Fort Recovery

Other teams receiving votes (points): Strasburg-Franklin (4), Miller City (4), Patrick Henry (3), Fayetteville-Perry (2), Shadyside (2), East Knox (1), Fisher Catholic (1), Buckeye Central (1), Tri-County North (1),

Whiteoak (1)