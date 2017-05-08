Charles N. Nichols Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Charles N. Nichols, 69, of Justison Road, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017, at Hospice House of Poland where he had been a patient.

Charles was born May 17, 1947, in Olive Hill, KY, a son of the late Charles and Anna Lou Smith Nichols and had lived in the area since the age of nine coming from Olive Hill. He had been employed for more than twenty-five years as a truck driver with Team Transport.

Charles was an AA speaker, loved Harley motorcycles and was Protestant by faith.

He is survived by three sons, John and Josh Nichols of Sharon, PA; and Nick Nichols of Niles; three step-children, Joe Ratkovich, Negley, John Ratkovich, East Palestine, and Vicky Harvey, North Lima. He also leaves a brother, Lee Edward (Stella) Nichols of Cortland; and four sisters, Sheila Briggs of Barnesville, Mary Green, Barnesville, Jean Hall, New Castle, IN, and Virginia Howard, Indianapolis, IN.

He was preceded in death by his life companion of over twenty-five years. Carol Ratkovich, and three sisters, Cloe Messer, Diane Mangino and Jewell Castle.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 11th at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home with James Ostick of the First Church of Christ officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the time of service.