‘Concert for the Valley II’ to feature Pitbull

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southwoods Concert for the Valley II: Pitbull will take place on Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 PM at the Covelli Centre. Last year’s ‘Concert for the Valley’ featured Lionel Richie.

Concert details:

Date: Saturday, July 15

Show Time: 7:30pm

Door Time: 6:00pm

General Public On-sale: Friday, May 12 at 10 AM

Ticketing Info: On-sale at Southwoods Health Box Office at Covelli Centre, http://www.ticketmaster.com, and 1-800-745-3000

Ticket Prices: limited # of VIP tickets, $126.50, $96.50, $76.50, $56.50

The concert is produced by JAC Live.