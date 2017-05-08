Dayton’s Democratic mayor announces run for Ohio governor

Nan Whaley joins former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, former state Rep. Connie Pillich, and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni in the Democratic primary

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 1, 2015, file photo, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley speaks in Columbus, Ohio. As the Democratic Dayton Mayor joined the race for governor Monday, May 8, 2017, and with Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor expected to join the contest, the battleground state could see a record number of female candidates on next year’s ballot for Ohio’s highest state office. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 1, 2015, file photo, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley speaks in Columbus, Ohio. As the Democratic Dayton Mayor joined the race for governor Monday, May 8, 2017, and with Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor expected to join the contest, the battleground state could see a record number of female candidates on next year’s ballot for Ohio’s highest state office. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she is running for governor, becoming the third woman Democrat to seek Ohio’s highest state office.

The 41-year-old Whaley said she wants to bring back jobs that pay enough to raise a family, take on the state’s opioid addiction crisis, and represent those who have become invisible to politicians in Columbus.

Whaley joins former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton and former state Rep. Connie Pillich in the Democratic primary, along with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also is expected to run for governor, bringing a record-setting number of female candidates into the race a year after Hillary Clinton became the first female major-party presidential nominee.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s