Evelyn Hagan Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel for Evelyn K. Hagan, 90, of Austintown Township, who passed away early Monday, May 8, 2017 in Omni Manor Care Center.

Evelyn was born December 13, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of Stephen and Freda (Miller) Miller.

She was a lifelong area resident.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Evelyn had also worked as a secretary for Carlson Electric for seven years until May of 1959. She had also worked for Hall Printing, Raymond Concrete Pile, Goodyear, Kane, O’horo and Haenny.

Evelyn was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #301 and the Saxon Club. She had also belonged to a card club and was an avid bowler at Wedgewood Lanes.

Her husband, Eugene Thomas Hagan, whom she married September 8, 1951 passed away on July 26, 1993.

Evelyn leaves one son, Richard Hagan of Fort Knox, Kentucky, one brother, Arnold Miller of Warren and one granddaughter Kelly Hagan.

Besides her parents and husband, Evelyn is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert W. and Carl E. Miller and two sisters, Freda Auril and Marilyn Zeisler.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



