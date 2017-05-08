Evelyn Louise Bungard Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio – Evelyn Louise Bungard, 85, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 1:40 a.m. at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana, Ohio.

Evelyn was born on April 7, 1932 in Commodore, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Steve Michael Palcisco and Viola (Moore) Palcisco.

She moved to Windham, Ohio and worked in a factory as an inspector.

Evelyn married Charles Marion Bungard on August 10, 1953 and they enjoyed 57 years of blessed marriage before his passing on June 21, 2011.

In 1956, Evelyn and her husband built a home in Berlin Center. Evelyn spent most of her days raising her children and maintaining the home. Charles worked with Evelyn on the family garden and helped with canning vegetables. Evelyn was a devoted housewife, mother and grandmother.

Not all of Evelyn’s day was work. Evelyn enjoyed going for walks, sometimes twice a day. Another favorite pass time was singing, you often could hear Evelyn singing the words to a familiar song. Looking through photos, you can tell Evelyn loved her family and she was always filled with pride and joy.

Loving memories of Evelyn will be carried on by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Linda Bungard of Salem, Ohio; grandchildren, Jason (Brianna) Bungard, David (Angel Dawn) Bungard, Jr., Daniel, Scott and Kevin Miller; one great-granddaughter, Emma Bungard; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and George Gonschak of Clawson, Michigan and her brother-in-law, Robert Miller of Mineral Ridge.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; one daughter, Diane Miller; one sister, Verna Pellas and two brothers, Edward and Lenten Palcisco.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Thursday, May 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her husband, Charles, at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

