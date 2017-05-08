Florida mother charged after 6-year-old beats infant girl to death

Kathleen Steele, Florida mother charged in connection to her infant's death.
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A 62-year-old mother was sentenced Monday after her 6-year-old son beat her newborn to death.

Kathleen Steele was sentenced to five years’ probation, after pleading guilty to leaving the 13-day-old baby unattended in the car with the boy.

Steele was charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection to the infant’s death.

Steele’s sons were alone with their baby sister in a van when she started crying. Officials said the 6-year-old took the baby from her car seat, shook her, and slammed her head against the ceiling.

The sheriff said an autopsy showed the baby girl suffered severe head trauma and had multiple skull fractures.

The boy was not criminally charged. He and his younger brother were taken into custody by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Steele became pregnant through artificial insemination.

