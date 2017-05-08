Food-waste problem growing in US, Mahoning Valley

Forty percent of all food grown or produced in the U.S. gets thrown away, while one in every seven people go hungry.

Published:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Food waste is a growing problem across the U.S. and here in the Valley. The amount of food that gets tossed in the trash is astounding.

Americans throw out $161 billion worth of food every year.

It happens on the farm and in food processing plants. It happens in the grocery stores and at restaurants. And, it happens at home.

In all, 40 percent of all food grown or produced in the U.S. gets thrown away. That’s while one in every seven people go hungry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working to save food and the money that is wasted when food gets tossed out.

“A lot of the food that is wasted is still perfectly wholesome and could be used to feed people in need in our communities,” said Elise Golan, director of sustainable development for the USDA.

