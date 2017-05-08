Hubbard softball claims ITCL White title

By Published:
Softball, generic

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s softball team won the ITCL White Tier by defeating Struthers, 17-0. Addy Jarvis struck out 14 and allowed just 3 hits on 69 pitches.

The Eagles accumulated 22 base hits led by Annie Zagorec, Mikayla Smith, Addy Jarvis, Morgan Kist and Ruth Sandberg – who all had 3 hits. Zagorec and Jarvis both drove in 3 runs.

Emily Grandy, Julia Neifer and Abby Bayus all had a base hit for Struthers.

Struthers will meet Alliance in the playoff opener on Wednesday. The winner will play Hubbard on Thursday in the Division II Sectional Final.

The two teams will meet in Struthers tomorrow.

