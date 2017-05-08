Lakeview’s Garrison among AAC White Track Champions

The All-American White Tier Track & Field Championships were held Monday afternoon at Poland High School.

By Published: Updated:
Garrison won three AAC titles in the White Tier Championship Monday afternoon.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American White Tier Track & Field Championships were held Monday afternoon at Poland High School.

The following local athletes took top honors in their respective events:

Girls 100M Hurdles
1. Keasia Chism – Struthers

Boys 100M Hurdles
1. Jatise Garrison – Lakeview

Girls 100M Dash
1. Kyndia Matlock – Niles

Boys 100M Dash
1. Kyle Lough – Niles

Girls 4x200M Relay
1. Emma Reed, Bella Sergi, Halli Petillo, Kyndia Matlock – Niles

Boys 4x200M Relay
1. Rocco Almasy, Jacob Snyder, Mitchell Fredeick, Colin Roarty – Poland

Girls 4x100M Relay
1. Emma Reed, Bella Sergi, Halli Petillo, Kyndia Matlock – Niles

Boys 4x100M Relay
1. Justin Armstrong, Jatise Garrison, Kevin Bayus, Tony Crish – Lakeview

Girls 300M Hurdles
1. Mara Wilson – Lakeview

Boys 300M Hurdles
1. Jatise Garrison – Lakeview

Girls 200M Dash
1. Kyndia Matlock – Niles

Boys 200M Dash
1. Kyle Lough – Niles

Boys Shotput
Drew Davies – Poland

Boys Long Jump
1. Jatise Garrison – Lakeview

Girls Long Jump
1. Abby Langmyer – Lakeview

Boys High Jump
1. Kylel Griffin – Struthers

Girls High Jump
1. Abby Langmyer – Lakeview

* Boys & Girls Pole Vault will take place Tuesday

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s