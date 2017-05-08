Lakeview’s Garrison among AAC White Track Champions

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American White Tier Track & Field Championships were held Monday afternoon at Poland High School.
The following local athletes took top honors in their respective events:
Girls 100M Hurdles
1. Keasia Chism – Struthers
Boys 100M Hurdles
1. Jatise Garrison – Lakeview
Girls 100M Dash
1. Kyndia Matlock – Niles
Boys 100M Dash
1. Kyle Lough – Niles
Girls 4x200M Relay
1. Emma Reed, Bella Sergi, Halli Petillo, Kyndia Matlock – Niles
Boys 4x200M Relay
1. Rocco Almasy, Jacob Snyder, Mitchell Fredeick, Colin Roarty – Poland
Girls 4x100M Relay
1. Emma Reed, Bella Sergi, Halli Petillo, Kyndia Matlock – Niles
Boys 4x100M Relay
1. Justin Armstrong, Jatise Garrison, Kevin Bayus, Tony Crish – Lakeview
Girls 300M Hurdles
1. Mara Wilson – Lakeview
Boys 300M Hurdles
1. Jatise Garrison – Lakeview
Girls 200M Dash
1. Kyndia Matlock – Niles
Boys 200M Dash
1. Kyle Lough – Niles
Boys Shotput
Drew Davies – Poland
Boys Long Jump
1. Jatise Garrison – Lakeview
Girls Long Jump
1. Abby Langmyer – Lakeview
Boys High Jump
1. Kylel Griffin – Struthers
Girls High Jump
1. Abby Langmyer – Lakeview
* Boys & Girls Pole Vault will take place Tuesday
