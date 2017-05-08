Luella “Dolly” H. Wilson Obituary

FOWLER, Ohio – Luella “Dolly” H. Wilson, 85, of Fowler, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2017 following an extended illness in her home.

Dolly was born on September 17, 1931 to Garner and Luella (Shaffer) Lloyd in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School, class of 1950 where she was a drum majorette.

Luella worked for the Sharon Country Club and as a clerk for the Yankee Lake Store.

On August 9, 1975, she married H. Paul Wilson, who survives at home.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, visiting lighthouses, Ducks Unlimited Banquets and crocheting. Dolly loved vacationing with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Dolly is survived by her husband, H. Paul Wilson; two daughters, Julia Anne Vamosi of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Elizabeth V. (David) Ray of Hubbard, Ohio; four sons, Daniel L. (Barbara) Vamosi of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Stephen G. (Victoria) Vamosi of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Raymond A. (Rose M.) Vamosi of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and John E. (Siobhan) Vamosi of Akron, Ohio; sister, Faye (Donald) Pleso of Brookfield, Ohio; brother, Garner (Marion) Lloyd of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania; 14 grandchildren, Daniel Vamosi, Trisha Vamosi, Dylan Vamosi, Nisha Haley, Miranda Vamosi, Lucas Vamosi, Rick Penniman, Ashley McEllhaney, Jessica Vamosi, Teresa Vamosi, Jamie Vamosi, Briana Vamosi, Evan Vamosi and Hunter Ray; Seven great-grandchildren, Adaline Hayle, London Hayle, Xander Vamosi, Beau Hunter, Jasmine Vamosi, Jennifer Vamosi, Gabriella Schmelzer; Two stepdaughters, Tracie Wilson of Texas and Sherrie Wilson of New Mexico and stepgrandson, Arthur Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Garner Lloyd; mother, Luella Lloyd; former husband, Andy Vamosi who passed away December 20, 1996; sister, Georgia Syslo; sister, Myerna McClimans and an infant daughter.

Friends may call Wednesday, May 10, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Rd. in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017, 11:00 a.m. at funeral home with Rev. Joseph Yurko, officiating.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shermanfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 10 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.